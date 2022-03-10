Skip to main content
Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton, and Otto Porter Out for Nuggets vs Warriors

The Warriors and Nuggets will be very shorthanded tonight.

The Golden State Warriors are finally back in the win column, but they still desperately need some more wins. Both the Warriors and the Nuggets look to be very shorthanded tonight.

The Warriors will be without the following players against the Denver Nuggets: Chris Chiozza, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr, Quinndary Weatherspoon, and James Wiseman.

Conversely, the Denver Nuggets have the following injury report: Will Barton is questionable, Vlatko Cancar is out, Aaron Gordon is probable, Jeff Green is questionable, Bones Hyland is questionable, Jamal Murray is out, and Michael Porter Jr is out.

It's going to be an interesting game from the standpoint that both teams need a win. Although the Denver Nuggets are rolling with a four-game winning streak, the Minnesota Timberwolves who are right underneath them, are on a six-game winning streak. One loss for Denver means that they're two games away from being in the play-in. 

For the Warriors, a win will put them back into being tied for the second seed. A loss will put them two games away from being in the fourth seed. It's a great opportunity for the Warriors, considering that Denver could potentially be without a plethora of players. Golden State may have won their last game, but they've still lost five of the last six games and need to get some momentum. Both teams will have their best players on the court tonight, which is what matters most.

