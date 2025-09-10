Draymond Green Breaks Silence on Controversial Play Against Domantas Sabonis
The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings faced off in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs, and the seven-game series has all the makings of a growing rivalry.
Of course, the Warriors escaped with a win in Game 7, backed by a historic 50-point performance from superstar point guard Steph Curry, but the Kings held their own against the team filled with future Hall of Famers.
This was a fiery playoff series, and one of the most memorable highlights actually led to a one-game suspension for Warriors forward Draymond Green.
Draymond steps on Sabonis
In Game 2 of their 2023 series against the Kings, Warriors star Draymond Green violently stepped on Sabonis. Green was then suspended for Game 3, which luckily, the Warriors won without him to avoid digging themselves in a 0-3 hole.
"Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended one game without pay for stepping on the chest of Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis, it was announced Wednesday by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The suspension was based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts," the NBA announced after the game.
The NBA did acknowledge that Green was responding to Sabonis grabbing his ankle, saying, "Green’s actions were in response to Sabonis grabbing and holding Green’s right ankle after falling to the floor. Green received a Flagrant Foul 2 and was ejected, and Sabonis was assessed a technical foul."
Green defends the incident
Of course, this was very controversial, as most Warriors fans felt like Green should not have been suspended since Sabonis grabbed his ankle first, but the NBA made up its mind. Green, however, still argues against the NBA's decision, as he recently defended himself while on stream with Kai Cenat.
"Bro, you gotta get him back. You've gotta get him back," Green said while watching the clip of him stepping on Sabonis. "Why is he holding onto my ankle? He's holding my ankle. You can't hold my ankle, or I'll step on you. Look, he's got my ankle wrapped. They don't want you to see that part... That's crazy. They don't want you to see that. They just want you to see the stomp."
This likely would not have been as big a deal if Green had not had a history of violent fouls like this, but regardless, he feels like he was simply doing what he had to.