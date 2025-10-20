Draymond Green Cautions Brandin Podziemski on Being a Leader
Over the last decade or so, the Golden State Warriors have been an NBA powerhouse and will go down as one of the great dynasties in sports history. Led by Stephen Curry, the Warriors have won four championships since 2015 and are looking to add another this upcoming season.
Curry, who is 37 years old at the beginning of the 2025-26 NBA season, has had other notable players assist in winning those championships. Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevin Durant, and Andre Iguodala all had huge moments at different times during their big run.
With retirement soon enough — unconfirmed — but at 37, he only has so much time left, the question becomes, who will take over the Warriors when he retires?
The Rising Star That's Volunteered
At one point, fans believed the successor would be Jordan Poole. Unfortunately, after a myriad of events, Poole was traded, and that was no longer going to happen. Jonathan Kuminga has had bright spots, but after a long stalemate this past offseason, his long-term future is uncertain.
Entering his third year in the NBA, Brandin Podziemski has vocalized he wants to be that guy after the veterans hang up their jerseys.
While the 22-year-old has high aspirations, his teammate Green had a response to the young guard.
Draymond Green's Warning To Podziemski
“With him I say ‘Be careful.’ The more you tell people, the more they use it against you and try to tear you down," said Green. "You could look at the trajectory of (our careers) and where it's going, and we all believe that he’s going to be one of the guys that take the torch and run with it."
He doubled down on his first statement, "But be careful. The moment you have a bad game... Something that our young guys haven't had to deal with because we (the veterans) are still here, you know when things go wrong, (the young guys) don't get crushed, we get crushed. But we've gotten crushed for years, so it's fine."
Green is alluding to if Podziemski wants to be that guy, that leader for the Warriors, be prepared to take all the flak if things don't go perfectly. Luckily for him, he will still have a few years of Green and Curry — as well as Jimmy Butler now — before he truly has a chance to take the torch.
But with Podziemski showing a willingness to step up and take that torch, it's an encouraging sign for the post-Curry era.