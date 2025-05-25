Draymond Green Disagrees With Steve Kerr's Controversial Kuminga Statement
All season, the Golden State Warriors have had a major elephant in the room in the form of Jonathan Kuminga.
It's clear that Kuminga has talent, but for one reason or another, he hasn't received a steady role in the rotation, even getting completely removed during key moments.
Earlier this week, Kerr made comments to the San Francisco Standard, in which he revealed that he didn't believe Kuminga could play 38 minutes with the team's current roster and have Golden State win the game.
"It’s a tricky one because Jonathan Kuminga obviously is gifted and wants to play a bigger role and wants to play more," Kerr said. "And for me, I’ve been asked to win. And right now, he’s not a guy who I can say I’m going to play 38 minutes with the roster that we have — Steph and Jimmy and Draymond — and put the puzzle together that way and expect to win."
Upon hearing those words, Warriors star Draymond Green disagreed with Kerr's statements. During the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show, Green revealed his thoughts.
"Now, do I agree with that? I don’t know that I necessarily agree because you just haven’t seen it. And so I’m not of the mindset that something just doesn’t work that you haven’t had a chance to see much of," Green said.
"But in saying but also in saying that I think when you look at Steve, one thing that he’s shown as a coach is he going to make the decision that he think is best regardless of what it comes with," Green added. "We’re talking about the same man, the same legend that didn’t play Jason Tatum in the Olympics and dealt with all the flack that came with that."
With the way Kerr has been speaking about Kuminga, it seems evident that the 22-year-old likely won't be with the team next season. However, that creates a bigger question: who can they trade him for?