Skip to main content
Draymond Green Explains Middle Fingers to Memphis Fans After Elbow to the Face

Draymond Green Explains Middle Fingers to Memphis Fans After Elbow to the Face

Draymond Green explains his special gift for Grizzlies fans after taking a hard elbow to the eye Tuesday night.

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Draymond Green explains his special gift for Grizzlies fans after taking a hard elbow to the eye Tuesday night.

It doesn’t take a lot to realize Draymond Green is public enemy No. 1 in Memphis.

After taking a shot to the face while fighting for a loose ball in the first quarter of Game 2, Draymond Green responded to an arena full of boos as he walked to the Golden State Warriors’ locker room.

How did Draymond respond, you ask? With a pair of middle fingers for the Grizzlies crowd as he disappeared into the tunnel to receive stitches for a gashed eye.

“You’re going to boo someone who just got elbowed in the eye and their face has running down blood, you should get flipped off,” Green said. “It felt really good to flip them off.”

Memphis’ distaste for Green stems from Game 1 when the Warriors star was assessed a flagrant 2 after hitting Grizzlies big-man Brandon Clarke in the head and then dragging him to the ground by the jersey.

While Green and the rest of the Golden State roster laughed at the foul, questioning the validity of its assessment, fans in Memphis clearly didn’t see things through the same lens.

While chasing down a loose ball, Green took an elbow to the face from Memphis power forward Xavier Tillman. After hitting the floor, Green’s eye was clearly gashed and required the Michigan State product to retreat to the locker room for further treatment.

“You’re going to boo someone that gets elbowed in the eye and has blood running down their face?” Green said. “I could have had a concussion or anything.”

Green did, however, pass concussion protocol and received stitches for the wound. But first, he had to respond to the litany of boos he received on his way off the floor by way of two birds, just for Grizzlies fans.

Of course, Green expects to be fined for this move, but to him, it was well worth it.

“If they’re going to be that nasty, I can be nasty, too,” He said. “I’m assuming the cheers were because they know I’ll get fined. Great, I make $25 million a year, I should be just fine.”

May 3, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) looks up at the Jumbotron after a foul call during the first half in game two of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Draymond Green Explains Middle Fingers to Memphis Fans After Elbow to the Face

By C.J. Petersonjust now
169908
News

Steph Curry: Dillon Brooks 'Out of Line' For Foul on Gary Payton II

By Joey Linn25 minutes ago
May 1, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) fights for a rebound with Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) during game one of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports
News

Steve Kerr Blasts Dillon Brooks: "He Broke The Code"

By C.J. Peterson52 minutes ago
60a6e9f2674b0.image
News

LeBron James Shares High Praise For Jordan Poole

By Joey Linn3 hours ago
Andrew-Wiggins-LeBron-James-Getty
News

LeBron James Reacts to Andrew Wiggins' Monster Dunk

By Joey Linn3 hours ago
USATSI_18187643_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Report: Warriors vs Grizzlies Game 2

By Farbod Esnaashari9 hours ago
17077130
News

Desmond Bane's Updated Injury Status For Game Two

By Joey LinnMay 2, 2022
1394853213.0
News

Klay Thompson's Updated Injury Status For Game Two

By Joey LinnMay 2, 2022
7b5b8f41eea141eaa0b1f47ce4596bb5
News

Draymond Green Reacts to Brandon Clarke's Comments

By Joey LinnMay 2, 2022