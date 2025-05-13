Inside The Warriors

Draymond Green Makes NBA History in Warriors-Wolves Game 4

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green climbed up a historic list in Game 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves

May 2, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after a play against the Houston Rockets in the second quarter of game six of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Since Steph Curry went down with a hamstring strain in Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Golden State Warriors have been playing severely shorthanded. Luckily for the Warriors, they have a couple of other stars to lean on.

At this year's trade deadline, the Warriors acquired six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler to create a big three alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green, and now Golden State needs them to step up more than ever.

In Game 3's loss, Butler scored 33 points to lead Golden State, but Green was not nearly as effective. Green had two points, two rebounds, four assists, five turnovers, and six fouls on Saturday's loss.

The Warriors, of course, need much more from Green, especially with Curry still sidelined. This poor performance must have gotten to Green, as he came into Game 4, ensuring he would make more of an impact.

Green came out aggressive, scoring the first basket of Monday's Game 4 to give Golden State an early lead, and also hit a three-pointer midway through the first. Green scored five of Golden State's first 12 points in Game 4, and his hot start helped him climb a historic NBA leaderboard.

Green has now passed Maurice Cheeks, Oscar Robertson, and Carmelo Anthony for 74th place on the NBA all-time playoff scoring list with 1,915 points and counting.

Green, a four-time NBA champion, has already cemented himself among the league's best, but will continue to mark his legacy as he climbs up these esteemed leaderboards.

The Warriors are looking to tie the series 2-2 on Monday night, and they will need a big night from Green to do so.

