Draymond Green Makes Prediction on Celtics vs Mavericks NBA Finals
Today is the day the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks finally face off in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. While it's a series that's tough to make a concrete prediction on, Draymond Green revealed a game-by-game prediction for the series.
On the newest episode of The Draymond Green Show, the Warriors star revealed that he actually has the Boston Celtics winning Game 1 of the series tonight.
"My prediction personally is I actually think Boston's going to take Game 1 because I think it will take some time for Dallas to get used to that size and that length, the switching, what you're going to do, what's your adjustment is going to be," Green said. "Kyrie and Luka figuring out how they're going to attack that. That's going to take some time."
Draymond followed up that statement though by saying he believes Dallas will finish the series overall in six games - similar to what they've done throughout most of the playoffs.
"However, I think Dallas figures it out, comes back and wins Game 2 in Boston," Green said. "Going back to Dallas 1-1 I've got them going into that place that they've been playing great and taking Game 3. I've got them then taking Game 4. With Dallas a 3-1 lead I've got Boston taking Game 5 and I've got Dallas closing it in Game 6."
In Green's eyes, the Dallas Mavericks are currently just on a very special type of run that cannot be stopped, even by the first-seeded Boston Celtics. To some degree, that's very accurate too. Players like PJ Washington are shooting corner threes at a higher percentage than they've ever done all season.
"I think it is Luka's time, I think Kyrie wins another one. I think that experience is going to matter," Green said. "They're on a magical run, they've got all the pieces...Dallas in six is what I got."
Both teams should be incredibly hungry in these NBA Finals. Boston finally gets a chance at redemption after completely blowing it against the Warriors in 2022, and Luka Doncic is finally getting his first NBA Finals taste after multiple first-round exits. The 2024 NBA Finals should be a treat.