Skip to main content
Draymond Green Predicts Boston Celtics Beating Miami Heat

Draymond Green Predicts Boston Celtics Beating Miami Heat

Draymond Green has his NBA Finals prediction

AP Photo/Mary Schwalm

Draymond Green has his NBA Finals prediction

The Golden State Warriors will face either the Boston Celtics or the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals, but Draymond Green already has his prediction for who that will be. When asked by Shaq on the postgame broadcast who he prefers to face between the two teams, Draymond said, "You're asking me who I want to play. I'll tell you who I think we're gonna play. We're gonna play Boston."

Wisely not wanting to state a preferred Finals matchup, Draymond opted to roll with his prediction instead, which is a logical one considering where that series currently stands. With the Celtics up 3-2, and having Game 6 on their home floor, there is good reason to believe it will be them and the Warriors in this year's NBA Finals.

Having finished off the Mavericks in five games, the Warriors will have an opportunity to observe the remainder of the Eastern Conference Finals as scouts, no longer having to worry about their own series. Each remaining team in the Eastern Conference presents unique challenges; however, both teams also have unique flaws. The Warriors will have a chance to observe all of that during Game 6, as they await their NBA Finals opponent.

If Draymond's prediction comes true, it will be the first time the Warriors and Celtics have faced off in the Finals since Wilt Chamberlain's days. Both teams are hungry for a championship, and would likely deliver an incredible series if it ends up happening.

Steph Curry Shares Moment With Steve Kerr After Powerful Speech

Klay Thompson's Emotional Reaction to Reaching Finals Again

Steph Curry Reacts to Golden State Warriors Reaching NBA Finals

TSPN7N2L65HZVEAQIZ52QDCNYM
News

Draymond Green Predicts Boston Celtics Beating Miami Heat

By Joey Linnjust now
May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; The Golden State Warriors celebrate after winning game five of the 2022 western conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
News

Warriors Reach NBA Finals for 6th Time in 8 Years

By C.J. Peterson37 minutes ago
Klay-Thompson-Game-5-takeaways-usa
News

Klay Thompson's Emotional Reaction to Reaching Finals Again

By Joey Linn42 minutes ago
USATSI_18364471_168390270_lowres
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Golden State Warriors Reaching NBA Finals

By Farbod Esnaashari47 minutes ago
20222501-warriors-high-five-vs-mavericks-cropped
News

Game 5 Injury Report: Warriors vs. Mavericks

By Joey LinnMay 26, 2022
ratio3x2_2400
News

Steph Curry Shares Moment With Steve Kerr After Powerful Speech

By Joey LinnMay 25, 2022
1380404739.0
News

Luka Doncic Reveals How Mavericks Grabbed Game 4 Win

By Joey LinnMay 24, 2022
Luka-Shimmy-USA-18331639
News

Steph Curry Shares Thoughts on Luka's Shimmy

By Joey LinnMay 23, 2022
FTaYx-GXsAAWYck
News

Draymond Green Reacts to Luka's Steph Shimmy

By Joey LinnMay 23, 2022