Draymond Green Predicts Boston Celtics Beating Miami Heat

The Golden State Warriors will face either the Boston Celtics or the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals, but Draymond Green already has his prediction for who that will be. When asked by Shaq on the postgame broadcast who he prefers to face between the two teams, Draymond said, "You're asking me who I want to play. I'll tell you who I think we're gonna play. We're gonna play Boston."

Wisely not wanting to state a preferred Finals matchup, Draymond opted to roll with his prediction instead, which is a logical one considering where that series currently stands. With the Celtics up 3-2, and having Game 6 on their home floor, there is good reason to believe it will be them and the Warriors in this year's NBA Finals.

Having finished off the Mavericks in five games, the Warriors will have an opportunity to observe the remainder of the Eastern Conference Finals as scouts, no longer having to worry about their own series. Each remaining team in the Eastern Conference presents unique challenges; however, both teams also have unique flaws. The Warriors will have a chance to observe all of that during Game 6, as they await their NBA Finals opponent.

If Draymond's prediction comes true, it will be the first time the Warriors and Celtics have faced off in the Finals since Wilt Chamberlain's days. Both teams are hungry for a championship, and would likely deliver an incredible series if it ends up happening.

