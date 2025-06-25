Draymond Green Proposes Big NBA Rule Change
The Golden State Warriors' 2025 playoff run came to a screeching halt when superstar point guard Steph Curry went down with an injury in Game 1 of their second-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. With Curry sidelined, the Warriors lost four consecutive games, and in the blink of an eye, their season was over.
The 2025 NBA playoffs were filled with far too many injuries, especially to some of the league's biggest stars. Some players have been calling for the NBA to change the schedule of the playoffs, including Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who wants a month off before the postseason starts to prepare.
Warriors star forward Draymond Green recently shared his proposal for how the NBA should change the scheduling problem.
"I don't know that it's necessarily a rule that I care most about; I would shorten the season. I just think it's too many games, and at the speed that the game is played at today," Green said. "No disrespect to the guys that came before me, but they used to walk the ball up the court. I just think the season is a little long."
"I know Bron talked about a month off before the playoffs. I don't know that that's possible," Green said. "Guys can get a bit out of shape, and it could have an adverse effect. So I don't know if a month is the right answer, but ain't no NBA player getting out of shape in two weeks, but you can get a lot healthier. Aaron Gordon saying two days in between [playoff] games. I agree."
The NBA certainly could make some improvements with both the regular season and playoff schedules, and when stars like James and Green are calling for change, they should listen.