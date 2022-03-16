Draymond Green Questions Integrity of Media

For years, Warriors forward Draymond Green has been known in the media landscape to be one of the best quotes on the highly-covered team, which has been front-and-center in the spotlight for some time.

Monday night, however, after Green made his highly anticipated return to the floor after missing over two months due to a back injury, Green had some choice words for those covering the team as he questioned the integrity of some of those journalists.

“Integrity is important,” Green said. “It’s very important. And when you assume shit and you try to put things out there to cause controversy and to essentially make other people look bad.It’s ridiculous.”

Green credited his status as a media member to his newfound perspective on the culture and operations of media around the league. Green is under contract with Turner Sports where he makes guest appearances. This included the NBA All-Star game where he stood in as a sideline reporter.

Understanding the nature of the business, also hosting his own podcast, Green also noted that he now understands the dynamic between reporters and players, noting they “need each other” to facilitate the growth of the league.

“We are all one,” Green said. “My job don’t work without ‘yall and your job don’t work without me. That’s just how it goes. When we were shut down, we all were shut down.”

While Green declined to elaborate on his displeasure with any reporter or journalist in particular, speculation has begun as to who the four-time All-Star is upset with.

Green said that he will continue to make himself available as part of his contractual obligation with the NBA but the days of fire-starting quotes from the outspoken forward may be over — for now.