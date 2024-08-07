Draymond Green Reveals Which NBA Player Steph Curry Dislikes
Steph Curry is one of the most joyous players in the NBA, but make no mistake, he does have a mean side. If there's one player in the NBA who is going to be on the receiving end of that mean streak, it's surprisingly Andrew Nembhard of the Indiana Pacers.
During an episode of Jeff Green's Club 520 podcast, Warriors star Draymond Green revealed a surprising story about how Steph Curry dislikes Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard.
"If you go back to the 2022-23 season, which would be Nembhard's rookie year, right? If you go back and watch the game when we played the Pacers in the bay, Nembhard gave us hell," Green said. "You Hear me? Complete hell. And he was talking so crazy, and Steph was guarding him, and the shots he was hitting, Steph would just turn and look like, 'Yo what?'"
According to Draymond Green, Steph Curry only sees red anytime he sees Andrew Nembhard now. That one singular moment of trash talk from the 2022-23 NBA season has triggered Steph Curry for any time he sees Nembhard in the future.
"So, he was talking so crazy," Green said ."So in turn, what you then did was, every time that guy see you now, he at you now. Like 24 in the first quarter! Blame Nembhard. But y'all gonna have a hard time with us, because Steph got an issue. I don't really know if there's any way to fix the issue, except for him to stop playing basketball. Because every time he see Nembhard, it's over. It's a wrap."
It's not uncommon for NBA players to find unique ways to trigger themselves and get motivated before games. Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Shaquille O'Neal were some of the most famous players to do so. What is surprising, is to see Steph Curry take such great offense to Andrew Nembhard of all people.