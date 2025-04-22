Draymond Green's Controversial Karl-Anthony Towns Statement Goes Viral
Golden State Warriors forward and New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns have one of the most interesting relationships in the NBA, with one of the most public feuds possible.
Green and Towns have been going at it for months, but for the most part, the beef has been one-sided. The Warriors star continues to go at Towns on his podcast, despite minimal rebuttal from the Knicks' big man.
After Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals, and 2 blocks in their Game 1 win over the Detroit Pistons, Green went on his podcast to try to take credit for it.
"His attitude was great and I’m taking credit for that. Karl-Anthony Towns has been a different person since our debacle," Green said.
Green is already one of the most polarizing players in the NBA, and a statement like this will always turn heads. Towns is one of the league's best players, and Green constantly disrespecting him is not what makes him play better or harder, despite what the Warriors star may think.
Earlier in the season, Green bashed Towns for missing a game without knowing his absence was due to the loss of a close family friend. Instead of straight up apologizing, Green made matters worse.
"Oh, man. That’s unfortunate. I’m sorry to hear that. That sucks," Green said in March. "But my comments that I made, was that ‘people I heard was this. And that’s what I heard.’ ...But the Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis will go on."
Green, trying to take credit for Towns' recent performance, has gone viral, as many fans cannot believe the Warriors veteran is saying that. Green has been trying to get under Towns' skin for a long time, but the one-sided feud is a very interesting sight for fans looking in from the outside.