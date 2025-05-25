Draymond Green’s Exchange With Knicks Fan Goes Viral
The Golden State Warriors had a much earlier playoff exit than they would have liked, meeting their fate in the second round against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Of course, their second-round exit was largely due to superstar point guard Steph Curry suffering a hamstring strain, but his co-stars did not step up in his absence to give him a chance to return. Warriors forwards Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green were very underwhelming while Curry was sidelined, and now the whole team is sitting at home watching the Conference Finals.
Except, of course, for Draymond Green. The Warriors' star forward has the opportunity to work with TNT to help cover the Eastern Conference Finals alongside Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson.
Green has been in Madison Square Garden to cover back-to-back New York Knicks losses to the Indiana Pacers, and their fanbase is certainly feeling their 0-2 deficit.
While Green was at Madison Square Garden for Game 2, he got into it with a Knicks fan for a quick heated exchange that has gone viral on social media.
"How was Cancun?" a Knicks fan facetiously asked Green.
"Can you afford to go?!" Green quickly responded.
Of course, everyone in and outside the league knows about Green's on-court antics, so a fan trying to get at him while in an intense atmosphere is not a surprise at all. However, it is still inappropriate behavior from the fan, and certainly not anything Green needed to respond to in the moment.