Draymond Green's Final Status for Warriors-Trail Blazers
The Golden State Warriors have had an impressive preseason so far, holding a 2-1 record after essentially putting together their team at the last minute. Even with all the competition in the Western Conference, high expectations are being set upon Golden State, so much so that ESPN's Kevin Pelton projects them to win 56 games next season.
Tuesday night, Golden State gets a rematch against the Portland Trail Blazers after defeating them 129-123 earlier in the preseason after being down 21 points. Heading up to Portland for the rematch, the Warriors won't be at full strength yet again, as they'll look to the younger players on their roster to step up.
Draymond Green's Status
According to ESPN's Anthony Slater, Draymond Green will be unavailable for Golden State in Portland on Tuesday night. Luckily for Warriors fans, Green is just resting and doesn't carry an injury designation. A veteran team, there will always be constant worry regarding the injury status of their star players, given that the recovery time could be prolonged in their later years.
In Green's absence, it's another opportunity for Jonathan Kuminga to step up and prove his value to the organization, who started in place of Jimmy Butler against the Los Angeles Lakers this past Sunday.
Draymond's 2025-26 Season Outlook
Heading into his 14th season in the NBA, Green will be chasing an exclusive list as he looks to earn his 10th All-Defensive team selection. In doing so, Green would be just the seventh player to do so, joining the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan, and Kobe Bryant.
However, he'll have to play in at least 65 games for Golden State to hit the threshold, a mark Green has hit in just two of his last six seasons. But Green should be able to hit that mark if he avoids any major injury and Golden State limits his workload at the center position until the postseason.
Beyond his defensive abilities, Golden State will still need Green to serve as a primary playmaker for them, despite posting his lowest assist average (5.6 APG) since the 2014-15 season. The Warriors did add more shooting talent with Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, and Seth Curry, so Green shouldn't find any problems locating an open shooter on the perimeter.
While Green will be sidelined, the rest of the team is set to tip off at the Moda Center in Portland at 10:00 p.m. EST.