Warriors' Injury Report vs. Wizards Features Curry, Green, Horford, Moody, Post

The Golden State Warriors will have more reinforcements than they did Sunday for their matchup with the Washington Wizards on Monday.

Kristaps Porzingis, who was listed as out with "illness management" for Sunday's game, will play against the Wizards. De'Anthony Melton (knee) will also play, and Draymond Green (back) is listed as probable.

Stephen Curry (knee), Al Horford (calf), Moses Moody (wrist) and Seth Curry (adductor) remain out, while Quinten Post (foot) and LJ Cryer (hamstring) are questionable.

Even if Post and Cryer can't go, the Warriors will have more players available against the Wizards than they did against the Knicks.

Anthony Davis, D'Angelo Russell, Kyshawn George and Alex Sarr are among six players ruled out for Washington.

West Standings Update

The Warriors enter Monday two games back of the Clippers for eighth place in the Western Conference. The Dubs have a half game lead over the Trail Blazers for ninth.

For those of you tank commanders out there, the Warriors are 8.5 games ahead of the Grizzlies for 11th. The Dubs won't be falling behind them in the standings, so Golden State will be in the play-in tournament.

Wizards Game a Must-Win

As someone who has covered the team all season and followed the team for decades, I try to avoid using "must-win" for any regular-season game.

But this is one of the rare times it feels appropriate.

The Warriors' next three games after Monday are at Boston, at Detroit and at Atlanta. If they lose to the Wizards, their losing streak has a good chance of extending to nine games.

As noted above, even a nine-plus-game losing streak won't knock the Warriors out of the play-in tournament. But from a morale standpoint, it's imperative to get a win against a team with an 11-game losing streak

Depth Chart vs. Wizards

Here is the depth chart if Post, Cryer and Green can play:

PG: Brandin Podziemski, Pat Spencer, LJ Cryer (questionable)

SG: De'Anthony Melton, Will Richard, Gary Payton II

SF: Gui Santos, Nate Williams

PF: Draymond Green (probable), Malevy Leons

C: Kristaps Porzingis, Quinten Post (questionable), Omer Yurtseven

Suffice to say, having Melton and Porzingis back makes the Warriors' lineup much more formidable.

On Friday, Porzingis had his highest-scoring game with the Warriors, totaling 20 points in 22 minutes.

Melton has scored at least 20 points in four of his last seven games.

The Warriors will have more than enough firepower to take down a 16-win Wizards team.