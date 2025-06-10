Draymond Green’s Unexpected Important Player in Thunder-Pacers Finals
The NBA Finals are currently tied up at 1-1, heading to Indiana for Game 3 between the Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder. A series that looks completely different due to a Tyrese Haliburton game-winning shot in Game 1, the series is far from over, despite Oklahoma City receiving major favoritism in terms of gambling odds.
Therefore, Game 3 in Indiana serves as a major point in a series, with the winning team able to take the lead in the series. While players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Pascal Siakam will be important for their teams in Game 3 and on, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green revealed an unexpected player he thinks is among the top three most important Thunder players right now.
“I actually think the third most important player is Alex Caruso,” Green said on his podcast. "And I find it very interesting because [he comes] off the bench." Serving as OKC's top defender coming off the bench, Caruso has proven through two games that he's more than just that.
Heading to Indiana for Game 3, Caruso is currently averaging 15.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 41.7% from three. After he served a crucial role in defending Nikola Jokic during the Western Conference Semifinals, Caruso is looking to be a threat on both ends of the floor and bring Oklahoma City their first NBA title.
With Caruso surely making his case as the third-most important Thunder player in this series, he'll look to continue that momentum and prove Green right during Game 3 on Wednesday, with tip-off set for 8:30 p.m. EST.
