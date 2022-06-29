Draymond Green Says Warriors Don't Beat Cavaliers Without Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant may not receive enough credit from NBA fans for his tenure on the Golden State Warriors, but Draymond Green gives him tremendous praise.

Draymond Green sat down with JJ Redick for a live podcasting session, where the two discussed very candid thoughts about Kevin Durant's tenure on the Golden State Warriors.

"I don't think the outside world gave Kevin enough credit," Green said. "I think if you came within our organization, Kevin was given all the credit. But the reality is, I don't think that team wins another championship if Kevin doesn't come. Now, you may say, 'Oh, yeah, but you won the fourth one without Kevin.' But there's a gap in there where teams started to figure us out."

Draymond even went one step further in giving his praise to Durant, by stating that the Golden State Warriors wouldn't have beaten the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017 and 2018 without him.

"We would not have beat the Cavs coming back around without Kevin," Green said.

The Warriors were able to defeat the Cavaliers once before without Kevin Durant, but it was a very depleted Cavaliers team. The following season, they essentially had the Cavs on the ropes before blowing the 3-1 lead. It would be tough to say that they wouldn't beat the Cavaliers without Kevin Durant, but it certainly wouldn't be the same lopsided guarantee as it was with him.

Related Articles

Kevin Durant Shares High Praise For Steph Curry's Finals Performance

Steve Kerr: 'No Reason' Steph Curry Can't Continue to Dominate NBA Playoffs

Steph Curry Jokes About His Parade Celebration