Draymond Green Shades Karl-Anthony Towns in Knicks-Pistons Prediction

Warriors star Draymond Green called out Karl-Anthony Towns when predicting the Knicks vs Pistons playoff series

Mar 15, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the basketball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
Mar 15, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the basketball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors are set to face off against the Houston Rockets in the first round of the playoffs, but on the other side of the bracket, fans are in for an Eastern Conference treat.

The Detroit Pistons had one of the most surprising campaigns of any NBA team this season, finishing 44-38 after winning just 17 games in the 2023-24 season. For their reward, they have to face the star-studded New York Knicks in the first round.

The Pistons are a great success story led by star point guard Cade Cunningham and head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, but the Knicks will certainly be a challenge for them.

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) controls the ball against New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25)
Jan 13, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) controls the ball against New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Ahead of the Pistons-Knicks series, Warriors star Draymond Green is much more confident in Detroit than most. Green and Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns have an interesting history, and the Warriors star did hesitate to shade the New York big man when making his series prediction.

"I think the Pistons can give the Knicks problems in this series," Green said. "I don't think this is a cakewalk. (Isaiah Stewart) and Jalen Duren gonna rough Karl-Anthony Towns up. Karl-Anthony Towns gotta bring his hard hat to this matchup... They are going to try to make him quit."

In three games against the Pistons this season, Towns averaged 24.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists with 46.3/43.8/83.3 shooting splits, but went just 1-2. While Towns did not dominate the Pistons this season, it would take a lot for Detroit to shut him down throughout a full seven-game playoff series.

The Pistons and Knicks face off for game one of their series on Saturday.

Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

