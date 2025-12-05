Draymond Green Drops Hint on Status for Next Game After Suffering Foot Injury

Draymond Green left Thursday's 99-98 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter with a foot injury and did not return.

Green has frequently been on the injury report with the foot injury, and he aggravated it when 76ers big Dominick Barlow landed on it.

According to ESPN's Anthony Slater, Green said after the game that he hopes and expects to keep playing through the injury, though it must be noted that he did leave the arena in a walking boot.

Green told Nick Friedell that he already got an MRI.

The Warriors continue their road trip on Saturday in Cleveland. They finish it up on Sunday in Chicago. They then have four days off before a home game against Minnesota. They hope to have Stephen Curry back for the Timberwolves game.

Jimmy Butler also missed Thursday's game with a knee injury. He was listed as questionable earlier Thursday, which suggests his injury isn't serious, though it's anyone's guess if he'll be available for the rest of the road trip.

Warriors Nearing Critical Crossroads

At 11-12, the Warriors are not in panic mode yet. But if they lose their next two games without Curry, their sense of urgency will have to be higher.

Green, Butler and Curry have already demonstrated that they can't be relied on to be healthy all the time, which makes sense considering all are at least 35. So the Warriors can't afford to hang around .500 and expect to make a big second-half run when another crushing injury could be around the corner.

The Warriors are already 3.5 games back of the Timberwolves for the sixth seed. The longer it takes for them to get out of his malaise, the harder it will be to climb back into the top six.