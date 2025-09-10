Draymond Green Shares Harsh Truth On LeBron James, Michael Jordan Debate
The debate of who's the greatest player in NBA history typically comes down to two players: LeBron James and Michael Jordan. The two never matched up against one another in the NBA, unfortunately, with Jordan retiring the year before James was drafted first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers.
It's a debate where fans are typically very firm on who they view as the GOAT, with both sides offering compelling arguments for why it's one player versus the other. NBA players themselves are no strangers to offering their opinions on the GOAT debate, as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green chimed in with his argument on who takes the crown in the controversial debate.
Appearing on popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat's livestream, Green shared a reason why he has James as the NBA's greatest of all time over Jordan.
“MJ had Pippen, Bron was winning games with Matthew Delladova.. that guy stinks, no disrespect,” Green said when debating the topic. Of course, that doesn't tell the whole story, as James has won titles with players like Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, and so forth. But, Jordan had talented players as well, not just Pippen.
Draymond's Career vs LeBron
Even though Green has James as the greatest player in NBA history, he's been able to beat him in the playoffs numerous times. The Warriors and Cavaliers matched up in the NBA Finals four times, with Golden State winning on three occasions. The Cavaliers' one win was miraculous, coming back down 3-1 in historic fashion.
According to StatMuse, Green holds a 13-12 career record against James in the regular season, with averages of 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.2 assists in those 25 games. While Green surely isn't at the same level as James, he's faced plenty of elite talents in his career, but views James as the best to ever play.
It's a debate that will continue to go on for years, especially after James retires and his resume can be compared to Jordan without any changes. Additionally, as basketball continues on in history, a time will come when there's another player who will be argued as the greatest of all time.
As James heads into what could be his final season in the NBA and a record 23rd year, he'll see Green and the Warriors at least four times as he tries to further build up his case for the greatest of all time. There's no doubt that if he wants to be regarded as GOAT, winning a fifth NBA Championship with the Los Angeles Lakers could sway the debate in his favor.