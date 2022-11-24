Draymond Green's New Assignment With Warriors Revealed

Draymond Green has been the Warriors' glue guy for years, but it looks like he has a new assignment now - leading the second unit. Green won't be coming off the bench, but he'll be leading the unit at the start of the second quarter.

"Yeah, we'll try that again tonight," Steve Kerr said before facing the Clippers. "Try to give that unit another ball-handler. They held together pretty well in the second half of that Houston game. So we'll shift to that rotation."

Kerr wasn't wrong, Green in the second quarter helped pushed the Warriors' lead even higher with the second unit. The Clippers were only down 3 at the start of the second quarter and ended up down 19 by the end of it - it was a 34-18 Warriors second quarter. Make no mistake, Draymond Green in a struggling second unit has worked wonders so far.

"Just making sure that we're able to sustain the level of energy needed to win at a high level," Draymond Green said about playing with the second unit. "That's my goal."

For all of the struggling the Golden State Warriors have done in this early season, they're still only three games out of the first seed. No one in the Western Conference has truly stepped up like the Boston Celtics or Milwaukee Bucks have done, and it's right there for the Warriors to take again.

