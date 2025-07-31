Elite Defender Kept Out of Warriors-Suns Jonathan Kuminga Trade Talks
Jonathan Kuminga's back-and-forth negotiating with the Golden State Warriors has been one of the biggest stories late into the offseason in the NBA. As the Warriors navigate an offseason where they still have not signed any major free agents, Kuminga is the league's biggest holdup.
Kuminga is a restricted free agent, meaning the Warriors can match any offer sheet that a team gives him, however, with the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, a trade is tough.
Although teams such as the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns are interested, the Warriors are looking for quality assets in return in any potential sign-and-trade.
Why the Warriors keep Kuminga
The Warriors' young forward averaged 15.3 points per game in both the regular season and the playoffs, but broke out in an expanded role without Steph Curry in the Conference Semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
He scored over 20 points in each of the last three games of Golden State's season including a 30-point game in Game 3. However, his lack of maturity on the floor and overall inability to play consistently next to the Warriors' superstars, such as Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry, make it challenging to trust paying him a significant amount.
Should the Warriors take the Suns trade package?
The Suns are one of the more active teams in the Jonathan Kuminga sweepstakes, with an offer already on the table and declined by Golden State.
The Warriors would benefit from players such as Royce O'Neal and Nick Richards, given their lack of size and two-way play on the perimeter, but they should have concerns about the long-term financial commitment that would come with the deal.
Would Dillon Brooks fit with the Warriors?
Dillon Brooks played in 75 games for the Houston Rockets and averaged 14 points and 3.7 rebounds per game while shooting a career-high 39.7 percent from beyond the arc.
As critical of an offensive role player as Brooks is, his defense is what makes him enticing as a piece on a contender. He brings defensive tenacity and physicality to a team in the Warriors that has consistently been one of the best defenses in the NBA.
However, a new report by ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel revealed that the Warriors would not have interest.
"Phoenix has not offered, and will not involve, newly acquired wing Dillon Brooks in trade conversations this offseason, nor would the Warriors hold interest in him, sources said."
While Brooks would fit what the Warriors are looking for, the Suns may want to see what kind of season they have without Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal before moving off of him, while the Warriors don't seem to want to take on longer contracts.