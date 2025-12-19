Steph Curry, Dillon Brooks Comment on Brooks' Flagrant Foul

Stephen Curry was the victim of Dillon Brooks' shenanigans on Thursday.

With the Suns leading by five with about 40 seconds left, Curry attempted a three with Brooks contesting the shot. Well after Curry released the ball, Brooks punched Curry in the chest.

After the ball went out of bounds, the officials reviewed the play and gave Brooks a flagrant-1 foul, giving the Warriors two free throws and possession.

Curry made both free throws, and Butler hit a game-tying three on the ensuing possession.

After the game, Curry called the flagrant foul "bush league."

We'll see if the league office deems it worthy of a suspension.

Brooks' Response

Did Brooks apologize for a dangerous play? No, he did not.

"I thought he was running to try to get the rebound, so I tried to stop him," Brooks said, which is a totally ridiculous claim, as Curry wasn't even attempting to get the rebound. "But I’ve been lifting too much. ... Doing what the other guys are doing and lift on game day, bro. It’s just, I don’t know how to explain it. Just gotta figure it out for next game so I don’t do anything to put our team in a bad spot.”

Brooks is the closest thing to a wrestling-heel personality in the NBA. It would be totally out of character for him to apologize.

Suns-Warriors Game on Saturday Could Be Spicy

If Brooks isn't suspended, Saturday's game could be more tense than usual.

Frankly, the Warriors didn't play with enough energy on Thursday, which is disappointing considering they were coming off a two-game losing streak and three games of rest. This Brooks punch should get them fired up for revenge on Saturday.

And even if Brooks doesn't play, the Warriors should be very motivated.

They've lost three in a row, including Thursday's 99-98 loss due to a questinonable foul call with 0.4 seconds left. They are 13-15, and it's likely that no outside help is coming until at least Jan. 15 when Jonathan Kuminga is first eligible to be traded.

The Warriors have 13 games until Jan. 15. Fair or not, it appears they need to show some hope if the front office is going to make a win-now move.

"They need to prove to ... management that's gonna make trade decisions that this is a core worth throwing some chips in," ESPN's Anthony Slater said Thursday on 95.7 The Game. He added that he thinks the Warriors front office will only trade first-round picks in the projected post-Curry era if they think "this core is worth it."

With all that in mind, the Warriors should have their most spirited performance of the season Saturday.