Suns-Warriors Game Statuses Revealed for Kuminga, Spencer, Seth Curry, More

The Golden State Warriors (13-15) will be without Jonathan Kuminga on Saturday against the Phoenix Suns (15-12).

Kuminga played 10 minutes on Thursday, ending a three-game streak of being a healthy scratch. But he's out Saturday with an illness.

He'll join Seth Curry (glute) and Al Horford (sciatica) on the sidelines for Golden State.

The rest of the Warriors roster is available, including Pat Spencer, who missed Thursday's game due to a personal reason.

Meanwhile, the Suns will be without Grayson Allen (knee) again. Jalen Green (hamstring) is also out, though he's nearing a return after being out since early November.

Warriors Need a Win Desperately in Saturday's Rematch

The Warriors lost a 99-98 heartbreaker to the Suns on Thursday, making Saturday's game even more important.

Golden State can't afford to lose a fourth game in a row with both Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler healthy.

Not that they should need more motivation, but the Warriors have to be fired up to respond after Dillon Brooks committed a flagrant foul on Curry late in Thursday's game.

With all that as a backdrop, a loss would say a lot about Golden State this season.

Brooks vs. Curry for the 29th Time

These two have play against each other 28 times before, and Curry's team has won 16 of them, including playoff series in 2022 (Golden State beat Memphis in six) and 2025 (Golden State beat Houston in seven).

Curry has outscored Brooks in 23 of those contests, but that's not what happened Thursday.

Brooks had 24 points on 10-of-23 shooting, while Curry had 15 points on 3-of-13 shooting.

Of course, the Suns doubled Curry constantly, and Jordan Goodwin spent more time on Curry than Brooks did. But they still are occasionally guarding each other, and you can expect Curry to be motivated to attack those matchups.

The bottom line is Curry should not have just 13 shots attempts in any game, let alone one when the Warriors offense is struggling.

Overall, Curry is averaging 26.7 points per game when playing against Brooks, and Brooks is averaging just 13.1 points.

If we're once again talking about how Brooks and Devin Booker are scoring way more than Curry, the Warriors will probably drop another game Saturday.