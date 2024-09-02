ESPN Analyst Blasts Warriors for Not Getting Steph Curry an All-Star Teammate
During the Paris Olympics, it felt like every single All-Star couldn't wait to play with Steph Curry. Players like LeBron James, Jrue Holiday, and many others clamored at the idea of playing with the Warriors guard. Yet for some reason, Curry and the front office were incapable of gathering any All-Stars for the actual Warriors team.
ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith was flabbergasted at the fact that the Warriors couldn't pair Steph Curry with a Paul George or a Lauri Markkanen this offseason. Year by year, the team is starting to become more stripped down, and Smith doesn't understand why Curry isn't getting any more help.
"I'm very interested in delving a bit further. Why couldn't they get Paul George? Why can't they get another superstar to pair with Steph Curry? Especially in the aftermath of Kevin Durant's departure," Smith said on First Take." "Maybe you didn't feel the need to have anybody, I get that part, because Klay Thompson is Klay Thompson and Draymond [Green] is Draymond. But I'm still looking at the organization as a whole -- specifically [Warriors coach] Steve Kerr -- and I'm saying, 'How come we can't get this brother any additional help?'
While many wanted to play with Curry during the Olympics, Smith is starting to believe maybe they aren't as excited to play with him on the Warriors, and maybe that's why Curry has no help.
“Looking at the organization as a whole -- specifically Steve Kerr -- and I'm saying, 'How come we can't get this brother any additional help?'… We're talking about a Steph Curry that still looks like he's in his prime. Still the greatest shooter on the planet… You would think people would clamor to [play alongside Curry]. I don't know if that has been the case.”
There's some truth in Stephen A. Smith's statement, but make no mistake, Paul George wanted to play for the Warriors. Lauri Markkanen may have wanted to stay on the Utah Jazz, but George was ready to pull the trigger. The onus wasn't on Steph Curry for not getting it done but on the Golden State Warriors for not being aggressive enough to get it done.