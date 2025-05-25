Ex-Warriors GM Was Wrong About the Minnesota Timberwolves
The Golden State Warriors were knocked out of the 2025 playoffs in the second round by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Now, they have to watch Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, and company face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals.
In Games 1 and 2 against the Thunder, the Timberwolves were blown out. Minnesota lost those first two games by a combined 41 points, and many assumed their Finals hopes were already done.
Heading into a must-win Game 3 back in Minnesota, former Warriors general manager Bob Myers called out the Timberwolves for their poor body language, saying they were "breaking."
"I'm a big believer in body language," Myers said. "I saw a lot of bad body language by the Timberwolves. I don't think they're broken, but they're breaking... That is not a connected team."
In a must-win Game 3, the Timberwolves' body language seemed just fine. Minnesota not only picked up a huge win to defend their homecourt, but they blew Oklahoma City out of the water. The Timberwolves won Game 3 143-101, proving everyone wrong who felt like the series was over.
While Myers was just pointing out that Minnesota's body language was bad in Games 1 and 2, they certainly proved they are not a "breaking" team, and are still far from broken. The Timberwolves desperately needed a statement win to keep the series alive, and that is exactly what happened.
Minnesota's body language was certainly much healthier in front of their home crowd on Saturday night, but that could be their key to evening the series 2-2 in Monday's Game 4.