Ex-Warriors, Lakers Champion Unexpectedly Signs With New Team
The international basketball world has been growing tremendously, with some former NBA stars making their way overseas to continue their playing career. In January, the Vaqueros de Bayamon of Puerto Rico's BSN league signed three-time NBA champion JaVale McGee, and now the former NBA standout is heading to another continent.
The Illawarra Hawks of the Australian National Basketball League (NBL) announced the signing of McGee on Friday.
Via NBL: "THIS FRIDAY NIGHT KEEPS GETTING BETTER 😏
Three-time NBA Champion JaVale McGee has officially signed a one-year deal with the @illawarrahawks 👀
Read more via the NBL app."
McGee won three NBA championships throughout his 16-year career, two with the Golden State Warriors and one with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Illawarra Hawks are adding some NBA championship-caliber talent after coming off an NBL Finals win.
"The Illawarra Hawks are thrilled to announce the signing of three-time NBA champion and Olympic gold medallist JaVale McGee," the team announced.
"Standing at 7'0" with nearly two decades of professional experience, McGee boasts a decorated resume featuring championships with the Golden State Warriors (2017, 2018), Los Angeles Lakers (2020), and a gold medal with Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He brings formidable rim protection, rebounding prowess, and Championship DNA to the Hawks roster."
McGee is signing a one-year deal with the Australian basketball team, and the Hawks' general manager is certainly excited about the addition.
"Adding JaVale McGee to our program is a game-changer," Hawks General Manager Mat Campbell said. "His leadership, athleticism, and championship mentality will elevate our group and energize the Illawarra community. The signing of JaVale reinforces the club's commitment to sustained success and global recognition."
JaVale McGee's NBA career
Of course, McGee ended up having a very decorated NBA career, winning three championships, but most of his career was spent on losing teams. Through 16 years in the league, McGee made just eight playoff appearances, but made the most of his time with good teams, winning three NBA titles within four years.
Through his three championship runs, McGee averaged 5.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks in 10.3 minutes per game, making 43 appearances and 21 starts across three postseasons.
McGee made his last NBA appearance with the Sacramento Kings during the 2023-24 season, where he played a career-low 7.4 minutes per game. McGee has been quite the journeyman throughout his career, spending time with nine different NBA franchises, and is now on his second international team.