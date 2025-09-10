Ex-Warriors Star Drops Hint About Jimmy Butler's Exit From Miami Heat
The Golden State Warriors were desperate to acquire a star at the 2025 NBA trade deadline. After seeing the Los Angeles Lakers land Luka Doncic and the San Antonio Spurs trade for De'Aaron Fox, Golden State knew they couldn't sit around as the rest of the Western Conference got better.
Therefore, after reportedly making calls all around the league, the Warriors settled on trading for Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. The star forward and well-renowned playoff performer led the Heat to the NBA Finals in 2020 and 2023, but wasn't able to finish the job. Going to Golden State, Butler helped turn their season around, making it to the second round of the playoffs.
Now, Butler heads into his first full season with the Warriors in 2025-26, looking to make a deeper playoff run alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green. He did face the Miami Heat once during his time with the Warriors, but it doesn't seem like he'll be getting a warm welcome when he returns.
Speaking with Action Network's Matt Moore, former Warriors and Heat guard Tim Hardaway shared some insight into Butler's departure from Miami, one that was portrayed as messy to say the least.
"I was surprised," Hardaway said of the exit. "But Jimmy is gonna be Jimmy. Jimmy wanted an extension. Pat Riley said, 'Why do I owe you an extension? You were hurt for the last couple of years going into the play-in game."
However, Hardaway shared the not-so-good part as well. "I know some things that were going on there that Jimmy was doing that I can't reveal, but it wasn't good and it wasn't good for the team."
What Is Known About Butler's Exit
While Hardaway mentions that there were things that occurred behind closed doors that he can't reveal, what is known is that the downfall of Butler's time in Miami began with the team not offering him the contract extension he desired. Butler entered the 2024-25 season with an expiring contract, and after leading the Heat to two NBA Finals, he thought he deserved to be compensated for such.
On top of that, other instances included him being benched for Haywood Highsmith and serving three separate suspensions from the Miami Heat.
Regardless, it appears as though Butler is in a better situation now, has a contract extension, and is back to playing winning basketball. While Butler is surely a Heat legend, there's no telling when the two sides will come to peace.