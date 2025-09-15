Ex-Warriors Star Throws Shade at Draymond Green for Being 'Limited'
The trend of both current and former NBA players starting podcasts seems to be a common one in this day and age, but it's clearly a highly competitive space. At the Canelo vs. Crawford radio row this past week, one former Warriors star-turned-podcaster threw shots at a current Warriors star-turned-podcaster.
While hosting fellow ex-NBA star Jeff Teague and Bishop Henn of the popular Club 520 on his own show, "All The Smoke", Stephen Jackson called out Draymond Green while defending his take that there are no players currently in the NBA who are successful podcasters and successful NBA players at the same time.
"Keep it foggy, half the players that's playing that got a (podcast), they can't do it," Jackson said. "I ain't seen nobody be successful doing it yet. They might be successful in the media space, but talking about some on the court and on a podcast. Nobody's been successful on both."
When Henn suggested Green's name as a potential pushback during the debate, Jackson made his opinion on the four-time NBA champion quite clear.
"(Draymond's) role is super limited to what he got to do, bro," Jackson said. "He's not like the guy on the team, like the go-to guy to star. You just thought around to do the dirty work, you're starting (expletive).
Podcasting and Playing
In Green's defense, he started "The Draymond Green Show" in 2021, a year before the Warriors would go on to win their fourth championship in 2022. It's safe to say that the championship wouldn't have happened without Green, so I'm willing to bet the Warriors organization sees letting him be himself as the best way to get the most out of him as a player.
Jackson's point wasn't that basketball players can't podcast well, but that producing a podcast detracts from potential on-court production, and in reality, it's not exactly an uncommon perspective. Whenever Green gets into a slump of any degree, it seems like the number one culprit in the media and amongst fans is the amount of time he spends producing his podcast each week.
In fairness, Green is also approaching the twilight of his career, which means finding lucrative avenues for a life after basketball is of vital importance in these coming years. Green already has extensive broadcasting experience with TNT in addition to his extensive podcasting experience, which makes it all but a certainty that he'll be an on-air personality somewhere after retirement.
