Expected Date for Golden State Warriors to Sign Four Key Free Agents
The Golden State Warriors have not made a single offseason move to this point. The reasoning for that is they've been in a stalemate with young star forward Jonathan Kuminga. The 22-year-old has yet to sign a contract with the team, which stalled all other negotiations. That, however, could change this next week.
Who Could Be Joining The Dubs?
"There is a strong expectation leaguewide now that the Warriors will also be signing Seth Curry in addition to the Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, and Gary Payton II trio," shared Marc Stein. "Golden State currently has six roster spots open. It's believed they will be filled by Horford, Melton, Payton, Stephen Curry's younger brother Seth, second-round pick Will Richard and, of course, Kuminga.”
That will fill out their roster much better than the nine players they have been sitting on all summer.
What The Vetereans Would Bring to Golden State
Horford just spent the last four seasons with the Boston Celtics, where he won a championship with them in 2024.
Last season, he averaged nine points, six rebounds, and two assists per game while knocking over 36% from beyond the arc. The big man would be able to stretch the floor and help maintain the bench unit's composure when other veterans might be sitting.
Melton is much younger at 27 years old and fills the void as a combo guard for the Warriors. He was previously with the team at the beginning of the 2024-25 season, but was traded to the Brooklyn Nets after he went down with a season-ending injury. It was only six games that Melton appeared in, but he averaged 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists.
Assuming he returns to Golden State, he'll return quality perimeter defense and a solid outside shot.
Payton II is loved by the Warrior fan base. His defensive presence, plus overall glue with the entire team, makes him a valuable asset. He is great at guarding the smaller guards and slashing the paint, while he's shown signs of an improved outside shot.
Lastly, Seth Curry -- the younger brother of the star Warriors guard -- would provide more outside shooting in a system that plays to his strengths. He averaged 45.6% from the 3-point line last season, and having his older brother around might rejuvenate him in a way other situations might not.
This Warriors team could very well be fleshed out by next week, which is important -- considering training camp is just around the corner.