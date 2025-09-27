Former NBA Guard Jeff Teague Urges Warriors to Trade for $78 Million Star
The Golden State Warriors have yet to reach a decision with forward Jonathan Kuminga. The last big news that was heard was that the Warriors offered Kuminga a contract of $75.2 million with a team option. He has not accepted yet, but according to Anthony Slater of ESPN, Kuminga's camp wants the team option to turn into a player option.
Former NBA guard Jeff Teague was on his widely-famous podcast, Club 520, discussing the Kuminga situation and gave his thoughts on it, including a suggestion for who the Warriors should go after.
"Malik Monk could actually be a fire addition to the Warriors… But I think they are set in a big… That's what they need more than anything. I think he'd be a fire addition though, cuz they need a spark plug like him. That's the Jordan Poole type of player right there," said Teague.
What Teague Means By His Statements
Teague is referring to the proposed trade that would send Kuminga to the Sacramento Kings, and the Dubs would receive (Malik) Monk. However, the Warriors haven't pulled the trigger and haven't given an indication they will, especially since the Kings haven't shown a willingness to lighten the protections on their first-round pick.
Teague continued, "I think if he got in that system with those veterans and those players that could mold him a little more, he'll probably be better than Jordan Poole, to be honest. I'm not saying he's a better player. Jordan Poole is cold, but Jordan Poole grew up in that system, so he figured out how to be successful in it."
Jordan Poole was a successful young star with the Warriors before a myriad of events led to his departure from the team in 2023.
As for what kind of player Monk is, he averaged 17.2 points, 5.6 assists, and 3.8 rebounds in a system that featured on-ball players like DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. In theory, it wouldn't be difficult for the 27-year-old to fit in similarly with Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler leading the way.
"But for Steph to still be playing and thriving, saying he's going to play for another five, six years, they need a player that can get you 18 but ain't going to take too much away from you,” Teague concluded.
Whatever happens, the public will find out in the coming days, with the season just over the horizon. Whether the roster includes Kuminga or if they grab Monk, they can always count on the veterans.