Former Warriors GM Bob Myers Leaves ESPN For New Career Path
The Golden State Warriors have won four NBA championships since 2010, all of which came with Steph Curry as the focal point of the roster. Draymond Green and Klay Thompson were also major players alongside Curry, but they wouldn't have ended up with the rosters they did had it not been for high-level drafts from their front office.
The man who was credited with a lot of their success was former general manager Bob Myers. Myers stepped down from his role as general manager in 2023, avoiding the eventual decision of Thompson's future in Golden State. He's since worked with ESPN as an analyst, but a recent report by Adam Schefter indicates he's pivoting back to the front office, in an interesting way.
According to ESPN's Schefter, Myers is leaving his role with ESPN to become the President of Sports for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment. In this role, Myers will oversee a portfolio of sports franchises that include the New Jersey Devils (NHL), Philadelphia 76ers (NBA), Crystal Palace (EPL), and Joe Gibbs Racing (NASCAR).
Schefter also mentioned that Myers will support Josh Harris, the managing partner of the Washington Commanders, coming off a successful playoff run in 2025.
What Does This Mean?
Myers was clearly one of the most coveted executives after he decided to step away from the Warriors, being a foundational piece in creating the team's dynasty. He likely passed up several opportunities to go to ESPN and take a break from this space, but now he's back and looking to make an impact.
Looking at the Philadelphia 76ers specifically, they are in a much better position talent-wise than where the Warriors were when Myers took over in April of 2012. They were coming off a 23-43 season, and Myers was able to draft one of the most important classes in franchise history in 2012 with Harrison Barnes, Draymond Green, and Festus Ezeli.
However, with the 76ers now, they have an MVP-caliber player in Joel Embiid, who, when he's on the court, is still one of the 10 best players in the league. Factor in players like Jared McCain, Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, and Quentin Grimes, the Sixers have enough pieces to be competitive in the Eastern Conference.
The problem remains that while Myers' expertise will surely be asked for in Philadelphia, the team already has a GM in place with Daryl Morey. If any reporting comes from this, it will be interesting to see how the dynamic is and whose say goes farther. For all we know, Morey could be on his way out, and Myers could take over in Philadelphia and try to bring that Warriors magic.