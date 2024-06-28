Former Warriors GM's Statement on Paul George Potentially Joining Warriors
The Golden State Warriors have been one of the more interesting teams to watch this offseason because of their ability to sign a max contract player. With that max contract, the player the Warriors seem to be most interested in signing is Paul George.
However, former Warriors GM Bob Myers believes that if the Warriors sign Paul George, then they'll need to find a way to keep Klay Thompson as well.
"Paul George or Klay Thompson? I might argue both at this point," Myers said on ESPN's First Take. "You've seen what the Clippers have done with Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Normal Powell, [Ivica] Zubac, Terance [Mann], that wasn't good enough for the Clippers. That was a stacked team in many respects. So if you add Paul George to the Warriors, you say, 'OK, that's a really good team.' You almost need Klay Thompson as well."
The biggest issue Bob Myers has with the Warriors signing Paul George is that he believes it won't be enough for Golden State to be a championship-contending team. Even if the Warriors keep Klay Thompson with George, Myers doesn't believe it'll be enough.
"The West, with what Oklahoma City is doing, what Minnesota is doing, what Dallas just did, I do think we're sometimes missing things and trying to oversimplify [it]. You add Paul George, you add Klay Thompson -- it's still not enough, guys," Myers said. "You need to build a team to compete with what is a loaded West and even getting through the West. The Eastern Conference showed they're the best team in the NBA by far... And Klay and PG may give you a better shot, but at the same time, I don't think either of them just solves all the issues for any team."
It remains to be seen if the Warriors can even keep Klay Thompson this offseason. One would have to imagine though, that if the team figured out a way to lure Paul George, Klay Thompson would take a discount.