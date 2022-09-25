Giannis Antetokounmpo Calls Steph Curry Best Player in The World

For the last several years, the Finals MVP was widely regarded as the NBA's best player. Those discussions surrounded Kawhi Leonard in 2019, LeBron James in 2020, and Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2021; however, that same trend has slowed down following the 2022 Finals. While some will crown Steph Curry the league's best player, ESPN had him ranked fifth in their annual top-100 rankings.

When asked at media day how he feels about the "best player in the world" conversation, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo said he believes that top spot goes to Steph Curry.

"Do I believe that I'm one of the best players in the league, the way I help my team be great and win games, it's efficient and effective? Yeah, I do believe [that]," Giannis said. "Do I believe I'm the best player in the world? No. I think the best player in the world is the person who is the last one standing... Two years ago when we did that, when I was sleeping in my bed, I was like, 'Yeah, maybe I am the best player in the world.' You know? But now, no... I believe the best player in the world is Steph Curry."

Always humble and willing to provide incredible perspective, Giannis admitted that until somebody takes him down, Steph Curry sits atop the NBA as the game's best player.

