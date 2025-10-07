Golden State Warriors Guard Reveals How UCL Injury Improved Jump Shot
The Golden State Warriors have a deep rotation for this upcoming season. Among that rotation is 23-year-old Moses Moody, who has been a quiet but utilized member of the Warriors.
The shooting guard has been with the team since being drafted in 2021 and boasts career averages of 9.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game in about 17 minutes a night. Though the numbers don't stand out necessarily, Warriors fans know that Moody is a reliable three-point shooter (career is 36.7%) and can play solid defense on the wing.
Moody's Offseason Surgery
Moody had his right UCL (thumb area) repaired in surgery after the 2024-25 NBA season. The entire summer gave his body time to heal, and he's looking ready to make a bounce back this upcoming season as the Warriors chase another title.
During last season, after the All-Star break, Moody's averages all went up as he received more playing time. While all the noise was on Jonathan Kuminga, the other 2021 draftee was quietly improving his game and creating legit noise for himself.
Moody himself acknowledged his play. "Yeah, it was good to see it. You think you can do something, but once you've actually done it, then, you know, you can do something,"
"So it was cool to, you know, work through everything that I've been through in the league, working through it and then getting to that point and being able to capitalize on the opportunity. So that was really cool to see," he continued
Moody also shared that the surgery allowed him to refocus his shot and slow it down a bit. That could lead his shot-making to be more methodical, but also more accurate.
Leading The Way Into This Season
The Warriors played their first game against the Los Angeles Lakers, and it wasn't any of the veteran core that led the way in scoring. It was actually Moody, who in his 15 minutes scored 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting (5-of-7 from beyond the arc).
The guard is improving year after year, and this first game was a positive sign to himself, the fans, and the organization.
The Warriors will be looking to compete for a fifth championship this year in the Steve Kerr era, and Moody is making a case to be a larger piece in helping with that.
With his repaired thumb and supposedly improved shooting, Moody might be the secret piece the Warriors had all along.