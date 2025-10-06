Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Final Injury Report
The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off their preseason game on their schedule with a loss against the Phoenix Suns. Now, they head up north to face the Golden State Warriors for their first preseason game, as Golden State looks to figure out its roster that has come together over the past few days.
While the preseason serves as an opportunity for teams to get ready for the regular season, teams are also cautious not to play their key players for fear of worsening or aggravating a potential injury. For Sunday's contest, a handful of key players' statuses have been made known before the 8:30 p.m. EST tip-off.
Who's Suiting Up?
For Golden State, fans can be relieved with the good news that six-time All-Star forward Jimmy Butler will suit up for the team tonight. After missing the past two practices after tweaking his ankle, head coach Steve Kerr informed the media that he'll be good to go for Sunday's contest.
Alongside the other team's veterans in Al Horford, Steph Curry, and Draymond Green, all four players are expected to play around 15 minutes during the first half of the game and sit during the second. Horford, who was officially signed a few days ago, will be an interesting player to pay attention to in Golden State's offensive sets and how they optimize his floor spacing abilities.
Golden State fans will also get to see Jonathan Kuminga suit up, as the Warriors forward recently inked a two-year, $48.5 million contract after an offseason-long process that sees him return to the team on a multi-year deal.
For the Lakers, guard Gabe Vincent will play after being held out of Friday's contest against Phoenix.
Who's Not Playing?
As for the inactives for the Warriors, the most notable is Seth Curry, who is the team's most recent addition after signing an Exhibit 9 contract with the team. He's expected to be released after the preseason, where he'll be re-signed around the middle of November.
However, most of the inactives for Sunday's game come from the Los Angeles Lakers, as stars Luka Doncic (rest), LeBron James (glute), and Austin Reaves will all miss the contest. Both James and Doncic were absent for their Friday contest against the Suns, as Reaves now joins them on the sidelines.
Also included in the inactives for Los Angeles are Marcus Smart (Achilles), Maxi Kleber (quad), and rookie Adou Thiero (knee). All three of those players were also inactive for Friday's game against Phoenix.
Otherwise, the other inactives for Golden State are rookie Alex Toohey and veteran De'Anthony Melton (knee), who's still recovering from injury as he gears up for his return with the Warriors.
Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. EST in San Francisco's Chase Center.