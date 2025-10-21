Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report
To open the 2025-26 season, the NBA scheduled a matchup between two in-state rivals, the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers, setting up a star-studded battle to draw fans in immediately.
Any matchup between the Warriors and Lakers seems to be a good one, with Los Angeles' trio of Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves going against Golden State's trio of Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green. However, Tuesday's season opener will be a tad different.
Despite these two teams facing off twice in their preseason slate, Tuesday's matchup is their first meaningful meeting since April. After months of waiting to see another matchup between Curry and James, the time has finally come, right? Unfortunately for fans, both teams are a bit banged up heading into the season opener.
Warriors vs. Lakers injury report
The Warriors were dealing with a few key injuries throughout their preseason slate, and it is carrying over into their opener on Tuesday.
The Warriors have ruled out Moses Moody (calf), De'Anthony Melton (knee), and Alex Toohey (knee) for Tuesday's game against the Lakers. On the bright side for Golden State, Jimmy Butler (ankle) and Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) are both listed as probable in Los Angeles, and head coach Steve Kerr said that he expects both of them to suit up.
Butler is the most notable name on Golden State's injury report, as he missed the team's last three preseason games. Luckily, he should be returning to action for their first meaningful game since last season's playoffs.
As for the Lakers, they will be without LeBron James (sciatica). The superstar forward could miss the next three to four weeks, and the Lakers will have to patiently wait for him to make his 2025-26 season debut. The Lakers will also be without Maxi Kleber (abdomen) and Adou Thiero (knee) for Tuesday's contest.
Of course, the Lakers playing without James is a huge blow, not only for Los Angeles, but for all the fans who flock to see the Curry-James matchups while they still can. Still, the Luka Doncic-led Lakers are a very dangerous team, and the Warriors will have their hands full with this matchup.
While there are a few notable injuries to monitor heading into Tuesday's game, it should still be an incredible matchup to open the 2025-26 NBA season. The Lakers and Warriors are set to face off in Los Angeles at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday on NBC and Peacock.