Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors take their 2-1 preseason record to Portland on Tuesday night to face the Trail Blazers, whom they defeated in a come-from-behind victory in their second game of this preseason. A mix of promising young talent and solid veterans, the Trail Blazers aren't a team Golden State can overlook if they want to improve to 3-1.
During Golden State's last preseason contest on Sunday, they fell 126-116 to the Los Angeles Lakers, as they were without three of their four star veteran players. While some players will be returning to action for Golden State, they still won't be full strength when they meet Portland Tuesday night.
Who's Active?
After missing Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, both Steph Curry and Al Horford are scheduled to play against Portland, per ESPN's Anthony Slater. Curry played in both of Golden State's preseason wins so far, scoring a combined total of 25 points in around 31 minutes of game time.
As for Horford, he has just three points while playing around 25 minutes in total. He was also held out of Golden State's loss to the Lakers, as he and Curry will look to continue building their chemistry on the court.
Looking at the Trail Blazers, there's no indication that any prior inactives will be available for Tuesday night's game.
Who's Inactive?
In terms of inactives, Golden State will be without both Jimmy Butler (ankle) and Draymond Green (rest). Butler's injury wasn't perceived as much at first, but after noticing some swelling, Golden State opts to hold him out, and could do so for their preseason finale against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Green was the lone Warriors veteran star to play against the Lakers on Sunday, so he'll get the rest with Curry and Horford back. As for other inactives, Moses Moody will remain sidelined after suffering a calf injury, and Seth Curry and Alex Toohey's statuses remain TBD as both have yet to appear this preseason. De'Anthony Melton also remains sidelined as he recovers from his ACL tear.
As for the Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard (Achilles), Scoot Henderson (hamstring), Robert Williams (knee), and Matisse Thybulle (knee) are all out as they battle injuries, with Toumani Camara (knee) questionable after not practicing on Monday.
With both teams battling injuries, they'll make do with what they have, and Golden State will look to win the second leg against Portland with tip-off set for 10:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday night.