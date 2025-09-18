How Concerned Should Warriors Fans Be After Latest Jimmy Butler Report?
The Golden State Warriors have been at the top of the NBA for over the last decade. From winning four championships to playing some of the best basketball the league has ever seen, the Warriors are going down as one of the storied franchises of all time.
With Stephen Curry at the helm and the assistance of Draymond Green, the Warriors began the 2024-2025 NBA season and grinded to a 25-27 record. Something needed to be done, and so the front office traded for Jimmy Butler. The forward is well known around the league for bringing a playoff mentality to a team, something that the Warriors desperately needed.
The Warriors banged out a 23-7 record after that. They won their play-in game against Memphis and grinded out a seven-game series against the Houston Rockets. After an injury to Curry in game one of the second round, they fell to the Timberwolves in five games.
Heading Into The Offseason
It was clear the Warriors needed to make some moves. Names like Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, as well as Gary Payton II, resigning had all been linked. But the biggest challenge facing the Dubs was what to do with Jonathan Kuminga.
The Kuminga situation has been at a stalemate all season, with Golden State not wanting to commit long-term (a $75.2 million three-year deal was proposed, but Kuminga has not accepted it), and Kuminga looking for some stability and freedom in his own destiny.
With the stalemate, that has brought the Warriors offseason moves to a whopping -- zero.
The Roster and Jimmy's Inquiry
With open spots and many unknowns right before the season begins, even the players themselves are unsure what is going on.
Butler himself is even questioning what the course of action is by the front office. The veterans (Green and Butler) even reached out to Kuminga to check in, as well as specifically reaching out to the team and wondering what the plan is.
NBC Sports Bay Area reporter Dalton Johnson said, "I can confidently say that Jimmy Butler has also reached out to the team and been like, ‘What's going on here? I just wanted to know the plan.’”
Should fans be concerned?
While on the surface, this is a concerning report to hear that Golden State's star forward, who they just acquired in February, is questioning the front office, there does not seem to be much to this. Of course, as a six-time All-Star and 14-year NBA veteran, Butler is going to make sure the franchise he is playing for has a sense of direction.
The fans should be much more concerned with the team's lack of moves this offseason than one star's mild frustration, although even that situation seems like it will iron itself out once Kuminga is signed.
The Warriors will begin training camp in a few weeks and have big decisions to make. The team will need to get its act together soon if any chemistry is to be built before the 2025-26 NBA season begins.