How Jonathan Kuminga Re-Signing With Warriors Affects NBA Free Agency
After a long-drawn-out process, the Golden State Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga have put an end to the negotiations. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Kuminga is set to sign a two-year, $48.5 million contract to return to the team that drafted him seventh overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.
While there was plenty of speculation around the qualifying offer and the deadline approaching for it on October 1st, Kuminga's camp gets the deal done a day before the buzzer. Charania's reporting indicates that trades will be explored once Kuminga's recently signed trade restriction lifts in January, but what about the immediate impact of this deal?
The Domino Effect Of Kuminga's Move
Kuminga's signing leaves the Philadelphia 76ers' Quentin Grimes as the lone restricted free agent without a deal in place for next season, as he has until Wednesday at midnight Eastern time to decide on the qualifying offer. However, Grimes isn't necessarily affected by Kuminga's signing, but rather the other free agents that remain on the market.
One name that pops to the top of the list is Seth Curry, as he was rumored alongside Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, and Gary Payton II to join the Warriors. According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, a player can still be brought in to fill that 15th roster spot for Golden State, "but not until the early part the regular season."
If Seth doesn't have any other teams seeking his services, he could very well stay put to sign on as that 15th player and have a chance to play alongside his brother for the first time in his career.
Looking at players outside of Golden State's radar, now the attention is on veterans Ben Simmons and Russell Westbrook to see what their next move is. Westbrook has been heavily rumored to the Sacramento Kings this offseason, and now that they won't acquire Kuminga via a sign-and-trade, they could look to get a deal done before the season if he's still a top priority.
As for Simmons, the outlook for him is unpromising. Reports indicated he turned down a deal with the New York Knicks, leading to him and his representation parting ways. Training is already underway, so unless Simmons decides to join a team midseason, his future in the NBA truly looks uncertain.
Once Grimes makes his decision in Philadelphia, free agency may not see any action until the start of the season. However, Kuminga's re-signing could put into motion some smaller moves around the edges of rosters with roster space.