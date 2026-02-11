Jonathan Kuminga Reacts to Report About Taking Too Much Food

On Tuesday, ESPN's Anthony Slater published a well-sourced article that detailed all that happened that led to the split between Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors.

One part of the article that has gotten attention was a line about "someone around [Kuminga]" taking too much food.

"The most tense flare-up in what team sources otherwise described as a relatively cordial cold war between Jonathan Kuminga and Steve Kerr came on the afternoon of Dec. 10," Slater wrote.

"... Kuminga was prepared for the conversation. He knew management wanted to ding him for missing a team-requested event and alert him that someone around him was taking too much food from the family room. The gripes between player and organization, as multiple sources said, had become 'petty' in the fifth year of a relationship many believed should've ended years before."

Kuminga responded to a Bleacher Report Instagram post that said "too much food":

For those counting, that's 32 crying emojis, one rolling-eyes emoji and one cold face emoji.

Suffice to say, Kuminga, who reportedly felt like a scapegoat at times with the Warriors, either believes this part of the reporting is inaccurate or simply takes issue with the fact that it went public.

Kuminga and Buddy Hield were traded to the Atlanta Hawks for Kristaps Porzinigs on Feb. 5. Kuminga is expected to make his Hawks debut after the All-Star break because he's recovering from a knee injury.

Hopefully, we can all move on at that point.