Ime Udoka Addresses Dillon Brooks, Steph Curry Injury Accusations
The Golden State Warriors suffered a crushing 131-116 loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, now leading the series just 3-2 before heading back home for Game 6 on Friday.
The Warriors struggled, taking as much as a 31-point deficit, and had only one starter score in double digits: Steph Curry. The superstar point guard had 13 points, 3 rebounds, and 7 assists on 4-12 shooting from the field and 3-9 from three-point range.
Curry has been dealing with a thumb injury since the Warriors' win over the Portland Trail Blazers on April 11, and although he is playing through it in the playoffs, it could be affecting him.
The Warriors need Curry on the floor, and they are fortunate that his injury is not more serious, but the Rockets seem to be trying to do something about it. There have been multiple times where the Rockets have seemingly taken a swipe at Curry's injured thumb.
In Wednesday's Game 5, Rockets forward Dillon Brooks seemingly swiped at Curry's thumb while defending a three-point attempt.
After the game, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka was asked how he would respond to the accusation that Brooks is intentionally swiping at Curry's injured thumb.
"I wouldn't [respond]," Udoka said.
If Brooks is intentionally swiping at Curry's thumb, the league certainly needs to do something about it. Brooks, a known dirty player, should not be able to have the chance to injure Curry further, and if the accusations continue, the league could look into it.