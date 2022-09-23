Skip to main content
Injury Report: Warriors Fully Healthy Entering Training Camp

From Klay Thompson to James Wiseman, the Warriors have no injuries to report
For the first time in a long time, the Golden State Warriors will enter training camp with their entire roster healthy. Despite having their core intact for last year's playoff run, Golden State started the year without Klay Thompson, lost Draymond Green for an extended period, and was without Steph Curry for the stretch run before the playoffs.

Now with each of those players full-healthy, including young center James Wiseman, the Warriors are excited for what this year can bring.

"We're expecting everybody to be ready to go," Steve Kerr said during his media availability on Thursday. "But we will take precautionary measures for anybody, especially our veteran guys, if there's anything, you know, especially early in camp, we want to make sure we ramp them up at the right pace."

While the Warriors will understandably still manage the healthy of their players, the ability to enter camp with a fully-loaded roster is something they haven't had in years. Being able to start last year hot despite missing Klay Thompson, the Warriors expect to be even better this season with a healthy roster from day one.

Should Golden State remain relatively healthy throughout the season, they will have a good chance to defend their title. That is the goal from top to bottom, and the team will begin working towards it as a group very soon.

