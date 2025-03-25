Is Steph Curry Playing? Final Warriors vs Heat Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors are heading into a huge matchup against the Miami Heat on Tuesday, setting up for a dramatic reunion between six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler and his former team.
The Heat just recently snapped a ten-game losing streak against the Charlotte Hornets in their last game, and now look to pick up consecutive wins for the first time in nearly a month. Since the blockbuster Butler trade, the two franchises have been heading in very different directions, making for an interesting matchup on Tuesday in Miami.
The Warriors have listed just two players on their injury report for Tuesday's game: Steph Curry and Gary Payton II.
Steph Curry is ruled OUT with a left pelvic contusion.
Gary Payton II is available with a bilateral nasal bone fracture and will require the use of a face mask.
The Heat have a much more loaded injury report, with eight players listed with injury designations ahead of Tuesday's game: Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Josh Christopher, Keshad Johnson, Nikola Jovic, Duncan Robinson, Dru Smith, and Isaiah Stevens.
Bam Adebayo is AVAILABLE with a left knee sprain.
Tyler Herro is AVAILABLE with a left hip contusion.
Josh Christopher is out due to his two-way contract, Keshad Johnson is out on G League assignment, Nikola Jovic is out with a broken right hand, Duncan Robinson is questionable with lower back pain, Dru Smith is out with left Achilles surgery, and Isaiah Stevens is out due to his two-way contract.
While Curry is sidelined for Tuesday's game, Butler is active and likely looking forward to returning to Miami.
The Warriors and Heat will face off at 7:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday on TNT.