Jimmy Butler's Availability For Warriors-Lakers In Question After Injury Update
The Golden State Warriors will begin their first of five preseason games this Sunday, as they'll face off against the Los Angeles Lakers at home at 8:30 p.m. EST. Golden State just recently signed the remaining open roster spots this past week, following Jonathan Kuminga coming to terms on a two-year, $48.5 million deal.
Looking at Golden State's roster for Sunday's preseason game, head coach Steve Kerr shared earlier this week that the expectation is to play Jimmy Butler, Steph Curry, and Draymond Green around 15 minutes each to get them up to speed. However, a recent injury update on Butler has his status in question for the marquee matchup.
Jimmy Butler's Injury Update
Speaking to reporters after practice, it was revealed that Butler did not participate in practice the last two days, after rolling his ankle earlier in the week. According to NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson, Steve Kerr is listing him as a "question mark" to play in the preseason opener on Sunday.
Lakers star Luka Doncic has already been ruled out of the contest, as the team looks to rest him after his stellar run at EuroBasket 2025, where he led the tournament in scoring average. LeBron James was held out of Friday's preseason contest for the Lakers, but no announcement has been made on his status for Sunday's contest.
Looking at Butler, his status will be interesting to monitor throughout the preseason, especially if he is ruled out of multiple games in their five-game schedule. While suspensions did also play a part in him only playing 55 games last season, Butler hasn't appeared in 70 or more games since his final season with the Chicago Bulls.
At 36 years old, Golden State can't afford to have Butler battle injuries throughout the season into the postseason, especially since the recovery process could be longer than his earlier years. While the Warriors improved their depth this offseason, the reality is they can't afford to lose Butler, Curry, or Green for an extended period of time.
Butler's status will be one to monitor in the lead up to Sunday's game, but with the preseason not counting toward the win-loss column and LeBron James potentially sitting out the game as well, Golden State should look to air on the side of caution with their star player, and they prepare for a competitive battle in the Western Conference throughout the 82-game schedule.