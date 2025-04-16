Jimmy Butler's Steph Curry Statement After Huge Warriors-Grizzlies Game
The Golden State Warriors got an unfortunate draw after ending their 2024-25 regular season with a loss, falling to seventh place in the Western Conference to find a spot in the play-in tournament.
Luckily, the Warriors made up for it.
In their play-in game on Tuesday night, the Warriors took down the Grizzlies to secure their spot in the playoffs. The Warriors were led by their new star duo of Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler, who both had insanely clutch games to take them over the edge.
Butler dropped a game-high 38 points with 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals on 12-20 shooting, while Curry was right behind him with 37 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists on 6-13 shooting from three-point range.
Directly after the game, Butler could not contain his excitement after witnessing Curry take over in the clutch, even comparing his star teammate to Batman.
"We got a hellaified Batman in Steph... We did what we were supposed to do finally," Butler said. "I think one more than anything how together we are on the court off the court, everybody wants everybody to be great. We play our roles to a tee."
Curry dropped 15 points in the fourth quarter on 3-4 shooting from beyond the arc, completely taking over in the clutch to punch Golden State's ticket to the playoffs.
"It's real. It's real I'm telling you," Butler said about Curry. "That's a Batman if I've ever seen a Batman. Always coming to save the day. He's so poised, he's so calm."
Butler, Curry, and the Warriors now move on to face the Houston Rockets in the first round of the playoffs with game one on Sunday in Houston.