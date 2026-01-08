Warriors Reportedly Among Suitors for Veteran 6'9" Sharpshooter

The Golden State Warriors have been linked to several names this trade season, including Michael Porter Jr., Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, Nic Claxton, Daniel Gafford and Robert Williams III, but a new one was brought up Wednesday.

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported that the Warriors, Hornets, Suns and others are "keeping an eye on" Milwaukee Bucks power forward Bobby Portis.

Portis, 30, is shooting a career-high 47.3 percent from three. In 23.3 minutes per game, he's averaging 13.2 points and 6.5 rebounds.

He's in the first year of a three-year, $43.6 million contract.

What a Portis-to-Warriors Trade Would Look Like

Siegel mentioned that Portis ending up in Golden State would likely happen as part of a bigger three-plus-team trade. His example was if the Bucks and Kings made a trade that included Portis or Myles Turner, the Kings could reroute whichever Bucks big they get for Kuminga.

For example, this would work:

Bucks get: Zach LaVine, Trayce Jackson-Davis

Warriors get: Bobby Portis, Kevin Porter Jr.

Kings get: Jonathan Kuminga, Kyle Kuzma

As an added bonus, in this trade the Warriors would get Kevin Porter Jr., who is averaging 18.6 points this season. He'd a scoring guard off the bench for Golden State, which the team is lacking.

At the moment, it appears the Bucks are still trying to make win-now moves to convince Giannis Antetokounmpo to say long-term. Until that changes, the Warriors and Bucks will probably not be trading with each other directly.

Of course, if it came down to choosing Turner or Portis, the Warriors would take Turner. But if the Bucks are truly trying to contend, they should keep Turner over Portis.

Is Portis a Good Enough Return for Kuminga?

Portis will not be one of the Warriors' first few choices in a Kuminga trade. He's not much a defender, and though he's a decent scorer, he's not a good passer.

They need to aim for a scoring wing or a rim-protecting center, not a tweener like Portis who is too slow to guard wings but not big enough at 6'9" to protect the rim.

With that said, the trade market could force the Warriors into a Portis-like return.

The Nets could decide they'd rather keep Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton. The Pelicans could decide they'd rather keep Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones.

At that point, the Warriors will likely to have settle on an uninspiring return.

Even then, my guess is the Warriors would rather target Jerami Grant or Daniel Gafford than Portis.