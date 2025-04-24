Jonathan Kuminga Breaks Silence on Lack of Minutes in Warriors-Rockets
When the Golden State Warriors traded for six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler and the team started thriving, many fans were excited about the thought of them playing this well despite not being at full strength.
Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga missed 31 consecutive games with an ankle sprain in the middle of the season, and Golden State did not see him on the court alongside Butler until over a month after the blockbuster trade. However, his return was severely underwhelming.
In 15 games after returning from his injury, Kuminga averaged just 12.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per contest with 44.1/17.1/74.2 shooting splits.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr ultimately decided to bench Kuminga, as he received a DNP-Coach's Decision in the regular season finale, play-in tournament, and playoff opener. On Wednesday night in Game 2 against the Houston Rockets, Butler left the contest early due to injury, making way for an opportunity for Kuminga.
In 26 minutes in Wednesday's loss, Kuminga dropped 11 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists on 4-12 shooting from the field and 2-5 from beyond the arc.
After the game, Kuminga talked about finally getting an opportunity after logging zero minutes for three consecutive games.
"You gotta stay ready," Kuminga said. "It is tough [to get DNPs]. For any player it's gonna be tough, but what am I gonna do about it? You just gotta stay ready. Whenever your moment happens, it's going to happen... I just try to stay ready and not really think about why I'm not playing."
Kuminga said it "felt great" to play on Wednesday, even though he did not expect to suit up. The 22-year-old forward may not be playing the best basketball of his career since returning from his long absence, but his mentality is ideal, and he is certainly putting in the work to get back into form.