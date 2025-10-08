Jonathan Kuminga Explains 'Betting on Himself' After Re-Signing With Warriors
The Golden State Warriors re-signed forward Jonathan Kuminga to a two-year, $48.5 million deal after a long stalemate that essentially took up the entire summer. It was a long back-and-forth that even dragged into training camp, but eventually they settled on a new deal that includes a second-year team option.
Kuminga's camp had made it known they were seeking a player option for him as he wanted more freedom to decide his future. There had been extensive trade talks with the Sacramento Kings, and even the Phoenix Suns were interested, but no deal ever got done.
Now that he's locked in with Golden State for at least the 2025-26 season, pending a mid-season trade, Kuminga is still betting on himself.
How Might Kuminga Be Betting On Himself?
Kuminga said, "But I'll tell you – me betting on myself is helping us win the championship. I think that's our goal, and that's how we all look [at it]. I'm blessed; I'm glad we got this done. But my mind isn't [on] betting on myself.”
After ending last season strong, Kuminga most likely believes he can work for a bigger role, even on a team like the Warriors.
After Stephen Curry went out due to an injury in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, Kuminga stepped up as the Warriors' main option. In the four games after Curry's departure, he averaged over 24 points per game, leading the team in scoring.
It's very clear that Kuminga has a ton of upside. He was the seventh pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and only 23 years old, as he is still far from his prime.
Kuminga's Outlook On This Season
Heading into this season, especially after a long and tumultuous summer, everyone had a reason to believe Kuminga wasn't going to be happy returning to Golden State given the circumstances.
Yet, it appears to be quite the opposite. "Happiness, joy, peace... I saw Kuminga dancing after the game, he told me he was at peace," said ESPN's Marc Spears after Kuminga signed his contract.
Kuminga's goal is to be somewhere long-term. With Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler on the roster, Kuminga's wish to be the "it" guy is not unreasonable, but the timing of it all is not in his favor.
He has a bright future ahead of him; he just needs to bide his time accordingly. Golden State's run could continue through him if everything lines up post-Curry era. At that point, Kuminga can really start betting on himself, but for now, it is hard for him to control his own destiny.