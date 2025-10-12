Jonathan Kuminga Explains How Steph Curry Helped With Warriors Contract Decision
The Golden State Warriors secured one of their key young pieces late in the offseason whenJonathan Kuminga agreed to a contract extension.
However, the journey to that decision was not easy and took longer than many might have anticipated, with the 22-year-old leaning heavily on the wisdom of his veteran teammates throughout the process.
In an interview, which included details about his contract negotiations, Kuminga discussed the people he confided in within the Warriors' locker room, engaging in over 20 conversations with teammates to resolve his contract dispute with Golden State.
Warriors Leaders Come Together
"I spoke to Buddy. I spoke to Draymond. I spoke to Jimmy. I spoke to Steph. All of them," Kuminga explained to Andscape. "I had a 20-plus type of conversations of how contracts work, how to feel about certain things. They were teaching me certain things."
The guidance from Stephen Curry and Draymond Green was equally crucial in Kuminga's decision-making process. Curry, the franchise cornerstone and two-time MVP, engaged in an extensive conversation with the forward that left a lasting impression.
"Me and Steph had a long, long talk and I really appreciate that," Kuminga said. "Me and Draymond, obviously we always talk, but we had a long talk after he was coming back from China."
Butler Makes Another Impact
Kuminga's dialogue with Jimmy Butler, which occurred during a critical juncture in the negotiation process, was also a massive factor. The Warriors held a team camp in San Diego that Kuminga was unable to attend due to ongoing contract discussions.
"That's when I had to speak to Jimmy and tell him how things were going and that I can't get there," Kuminga said. "He's one of the guys that really understands where I was coming from because he's been through contract situations."
"They just gave me hope and patience for sure," Kuminga reflected. "I felt like I was comfortable after talking to them. You've always got to hear from certain outlets and they're the ones that I really needed to hear from."
As the Warriors enter the 2025-26 season with Kuminga secured for the foreseeable future, his contract extension shows what the Warriors have built over the years.
Golden State's veteran leadership behind their championship pedigree was a key factor in helping Kuminga through the tough decisions with his money.
While Kuminga is rumored to be moved at the trade deadline, the Warriors now have a young asset on their roster with a negotiated contract behind him.